Eminent Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95

Eminent Supreme Court lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on September 8. He was 95.

Jethmalani had also served as a union minister for law and urban development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet. He was also the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

He had announced his retirement in September 2017. Jethmalani had fought several high-profile cases and had represented controversial clients.

Jethmalani appeared in the famous KM Nanavati versus State of Maharashtra case in 1959 and the 2G spectrum case in 2011, among others. He represented former union minister LK Advani in the Hawala scam and fought for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by former union minister Arun Jaitley.

Jethmalani’s son Jethmalani told news agency PTI that his Jethmalani was not keeping well for a few months.

Mahesh said his father's last rites will be performed in the evening of September 8 at the Lodhi road crematorium in New Delhi.

Besides Mahesh Jethmalani, the former union minister is survived by his daughter based in the US. His other daughter, Rani Jethmalani, died in 2011.



In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject.

— Narendra Modi

He was born in Shikarpur in Sindh province (now in Pakistan) on September 14, 1923 and obtained a law degree at the age of 17. He had started his career as a lawyer in Sindh (Pakistan) before the partition.

In another tweet, PM Modi said: "One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona."

"I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti," PM Modi said in another tweet.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.



Speaking about Jethmalani's demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted: "Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former union minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. In him, we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life."

In another tweet, Shah said that Jethmalani's demise "is a irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."