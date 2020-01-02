App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passes away

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 67.

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer.

"Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us," NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted.

Close
"We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established," Sule said. "May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt Condolences."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #D P tripathi #India #NCP

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.