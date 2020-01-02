Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passes away

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 67.

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer.

"Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us," NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted.