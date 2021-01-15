MARKET NEWS

Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan falls prey to phishing attack, says Harvard job offer was fake

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
Senior Journalist Nidhi Razdan

In a tweet on January 15, senior journalist and former executive editor of NDTV Nidhi Razdan revealed that her offer for teaching journalism at Harvard University was actually fake and she has been a victim of a 'sophisticated & well-coordinated' phishing attack.

A few months back Nidhi Razdan had announced her exit from NDTV and shared on social media that she will be taking up the position of Associate Professor of Journalism from Harvard Univesity.

According to her tweet, she was supposed to start her stint by September 2020 but she got an email from the university saying that it had been pushed to a later date, due to the pandemic.

Nidhi says, that while she had begun her preparation to join she started noticing some 'administrative anomalies' with the process. Initially, she dismissed them but as they got more 'disquieting in nature' she decided to take it up with the higher authorities at the University.

Upon doing so, she found that they had never offered a position to her, to begin with, and that the emails she had received from the university were all fake.

Nidhi says that the perpetrators of this phishing attack used 'clever forgeries and misinterpretations' to obtain access to her personal data and communications. She also said they could have accessed her emails and social media as well.

She has filed a complaint with the police providing them with all required documentation and evidence. Simultaneously she has also written to higher authorities at Harvard University to look into this matter very seriously.

Nidhi's tweet of sharing this unfortunate incident clearly states that she will not be talking about this further on any social media platform.
TAGS: #India News #Nidhi Razdan #phishing
first published: Jan 15, 2021 06:37 pm

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

