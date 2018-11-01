App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 11:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senior J&K BJP leader Anil Parihar, brother shot dead in Kishtwar

The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home and used pistols to target them, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A senior BJP leader of Jammu and Kashmir and his brother were shot dead by suspected militants in Kishtwar district on November 1, officials said.

State secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house, the officials said.

The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home and used pistols to target them, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, they said.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Sanjeev Verma said that police are investigating the matter.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.