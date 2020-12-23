Senior citizens most vulnerable, 30% urban population fear to get infected with coronavirus: Survey

Representative image

A survey conducted over the urban population in India has revealed that senior citizens are the most vulnerable sections of the society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also showed that there was low penetration of insurance among senior citizens. A majority of these people live independently in either their own houses or rented houses, the report stated.

As many as 30 percent of respondents in the urban regions of India feared to get contracted with the novel coronavirus infection, reported Business Standard citing the survey conducted by Antara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India Pvt Ltd.

The survey was conducted across urban India, with the focus on north (Delhi-NCR), west (Mumbai and Pune), and south (Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad).

In the survey, it was also shown that 29 percent of the population seemed to be impacted by social isolation due to restrictions on account of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

India has so far recorded 1,00,99,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,46,444 deaths. A total of 96,63,382 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,89,240 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.86 percent of the total caseload, the health ministry data stated on December 23.

Globally, more than 7.79 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 17.16 lakh have died so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

As per the survey, 20 percent of the respondents said that they were not overly worried about the COVID-19 pandemic or getting infected with the virus, said the report.