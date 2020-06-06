App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senior BJP leader and Piyush Goyal's mother Chandrakanta Goyal dies in Mumbai

Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.

PTI

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, died at her residence in Mumbai on Friday night due to old age.

Piyush Goyal shared the news of her death on Twitter.

In a tweet, he said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same.

related news

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that she was cremated on Saturday morning.

Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.

Her husband, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP national treasurer for a long time. He was Shipping Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Chandrakanta Goyal #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Piyush Goyal #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'This is Demon 2.0': Rahul Gandhi slams government says it is actively destroying economy

'This is Demon 2.0': Rahul Gandhi slams government says it is actively destroying economy

Coronavirus shutdowns | Economists look for better answers

Coronavirus shutdowns | Economists look for better answers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak to delay major stimulus package until autumn

British finance minister Rishi Sunak to delay major stimulus package until autumn

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.