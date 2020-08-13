172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|senior-advocate-caught-smoking-hookah-during-rajasthan-hc-hearing-5697161.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Senior advocate caught smoking hookah during Rajasthan HC hearing

In the video that has gone viral on social media, senior advocate Dhavan can be seen trying to hide his face behind papers as he takes a drag from the hookah. However, the smoke he exhales clouds the screen and ruins his charade.

Moneycontrol News

A senior advocate was caught smoking hookah on camera while attending a virtual hearing of the Rajasthan High Court.

The incident happened when the court was hearing a plea challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the advocate can be seen trying to hide his face behind papers as he takes a drag from the hookah. However, the smoke he exhales clouds the screen and ruins his charade.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal was arguing his case when the incident took place and it is not known if the Rajasthan High Court noticed it during the hearing or if any action was taken later.

Lawyers have reportedly been flouting basic etiquette rules since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country pushed courts to conduct their sessions online. In June, one lawyer is believed to have attended a Supreme Court hearing in a t-shirt, that too, while lying on his bed.

Following the incident, the Supreme Court had urged 'minimum court etiquette' be followed during virtual hearings. The apex court had observed: “This court is of the view that when counsel appears in court video hearings, they should be presentable and avoid showing images, which are not appropriate and can only be tolerable in the privacy of their homes.”
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #court hearing #Rajasthan High Court #Senior Advocate #Virtual Session

