Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka resigns

The move comes amid speculation over possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI
Whatsapp

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka, who has fought the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, resigned from the party on January 3.

The move comes amid speculation over possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Phoolka said he will explain reason behind the move in a press briefing in Delhi on January 4.

"I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans," he wrote on Twitter.

The AAP has not denied alliance prospects with the Congress, saying its political affairs committee will take a call after considering opinion of its leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was recently convicted in an anti-Sikh riot case by the Delhi High Court, where Phoolka represented the victims.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #AAP #India #Politics

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

