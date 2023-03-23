 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sena (UBT) MP alleges illegal purchase of land by Adani Transmission in Konkan; company denies allegation

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST

Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut on Thursday alleged that 123 hectares of land in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district was illegally transferred to Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) between 2015 to 2018.

The company, however, denied that it had purchased any land as claimed by the MP.

Speaking at a press conference, Raut, who represents Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency and owes allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray, said Raipur Rajnandangaon Warora Transmission Company Ltd was handed over to ATL in July 2015.

The company had acquired forest land in four districts of Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) to lay power lines, and intended to hand over the land acquired in Ratnagiri to the forest department as compensation, the MP claimed.