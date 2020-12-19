Seems third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 percent.

"There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out," he told an online briefing.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

The chief minister said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly as the positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 percent as in early November.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It is now down to 1.3 percent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too, he said.

"It seems, together all of us have brought the third wave of pandemic in Delhi under control," Kejriwal said.

The active cases, which were around 45,000 in November, are now down to about 12,000, he added.

"The daily average test count falls in the region of 90,000 in Delhi. Someone had advised us to show improvement in testing figures through fraudulent procedures... I issued strict orders, I can say that all our tests figures are genuine," he said.

The chief minister said, "I salute COVID-19 warriors, frontline worker; thank Centre, political parties and religious institutions for their support and cooperation".

He also said people can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 situation here, and "advised them to still be vigilant, observe safety norms like wearing masks and observing social distancing".