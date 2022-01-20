Seems peak of COVID-19 3rd wave in Delhi has gone past: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it seems that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the national capital, even as he cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.

Interacting with reporters, Jain said Delhi saw a record surge in the number of daily Covid cases recently with over 28,000 cases registered in a day and the positivity rate too had gone beyond 30 per cent.

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the Covid wave and it seems that we are past the peak now…. The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

The national capital reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21 per cent.

On January 14, the positivity rate had increased to over 30 per cent. The national capital reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Jain, however, cautioned that the peak of the Covid wave may have gone past in Delhi, but s"till we cannot say that we are out of the danger zone yet and we need to watch the trend".

Asked if some restrictions will be eased, the minister said proactive measures have also led to the fall in the number of cases and for any decision on easing restrictions, "we will have to monitor the situation first in the coming days".

On a reduction in the number of tests to detect the infection, Jain claimed that Delhi is still conducting more daily tests than other states and "no one is being denied any test, if needed".