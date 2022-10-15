 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seema Mustafa re-elected as Editors' Guild of India president

Oct 15, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

'The Caravan' editor Anant Nath and Sakal Media Group chief editor Shriram Pawar were also elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the guild at its Annual General Meeting.

'The Citizen' editor Seema Mustafa was on Saturday re-elected unopposed as president of the Editors' Guild of India.

'The Caravan' editor Anant Nath and Sakal Media Group chief editor Shriram Pawar were also elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the guild at its Annual General Meeting.

The announcement was made by a three-member election committee comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik, and QW Naqvi. The Executive Committee, at its meeting on September 23, had appreciated the work by the office bearers.

'Hard News' editor Sanjay Kapoor and Nath were general secretary and treasurer for 2020-21.

