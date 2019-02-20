App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seeking partnerships to make aircrafts in India: Suresh Prabhu

The civil aviation minister also noted that the government has come out with an air cargo policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The aviation market in India has begun to "explode" and the country is looking forward to partnerships to locally manufacture aircrafts, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on February 20.

Wooing investors at the inaugural session of the biennial Aero India Show here, Prabhu said, "India's aviation market is now beginning to explode..."

"So far, we have had limited airports, very limited connectivity. But now, we have added more airports, taking the number to 103," he added.

"In the next 15 years we will add another 100 airports with an investment of 65 billion USD," he said further.

Highlighting the ministry's comprehensive strategy in the aviation sector, Prabhu said it has come out with 'Vision 2040' and to realise it, India would require 2,300 new aeroplanes.

"We look forward to partnerships to make aircrafts in India. To make that (possible), we are coming out with an action plan, vision and roadmap," he said.

The civil aviation minister also noted that the government has come out with an air cargo policy.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #aviation #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.