Seek centre's help for free COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

BJP leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistance of the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine in the state to the poor and the middle-class.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Thursday night, the former Chief Minister said the Shiv Sena-led government regularly complains about not getting enough funds from the Union government.

Asked about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said the MVA government should seek the Centre's help to provide free doses to the poor and middle-class families in the state.