Seek centre's help for free COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Thursday night, the former Chief Minister said the Shiv Sena-led government regularly complains about not getting enough funds from the Union government.

January 08, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
BJP leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistance of the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine in the state to the poor and the middle-class.

Asked about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said the MVA government should seek the Centre's help to provide free doses to the poor and middle-class families in the state.
