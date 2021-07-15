MARKET NEWS

Sedition law challenged in Supreme Court, Arun Shourie moves plea against Section 124A of IPC

Shourie's plea came hours after the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, raised concern over the alleged misuse of the sedition law.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Former Union minister Arun Shourie (File image)

The sedition law has been challenged in the Supreme Court, with former Union minister Arun Shourie moving a plea on July 15 against Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shourie, through his petition, has questioned the constitutional validity of Section 124A, which deals with the offence of sedition, by alleging that it violates Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression).

Both the articles are included in the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Sedition a 'colonial' law, is it needed after 75 years of independence: Supreme Court asks Centre

Shourie's plea came hours after the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, raised concern over the alleged misuse of the sedition law.

"This is the colonial era law and the same law was used by the British to suppress freedom movement. It was used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, Gokhale and others...Is it still necessary to keep this in statute even after 75 years of independence?" asked the bench which also comprised  Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

The bench issued the remarks while hearing a fresh plea by a former army officer, Major-General S G Vombatkere (Retd), challenging the constitutional validity of section 124 A (sedition) of the IPC on grounds that it causes a "chilling effect" on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression.

The bench, referring to the credentials of Vombatkere, said that he gave his entire life to the country and his motive in filing the case cannot be questioned.

The top court said it would examine the law's validity and asked the Centre to respond to the plea.

The CJI observed that the history of this section has shown that the conviction rates are very low and there is “enormous scope for misuse of this section”, which, he said, is worrying.

There is no accountability of executive agencies, much like cases being filed under Sec 66A, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015, he said.

The court also called the sedition law "a serious threat" to the functioning of institutions. "There is enormous power of misuse. We can compare it to the carpenter, instead of cutting wood, cutting the forest itself. That is the effect of this law," the bench said.

The court also said that several petitions have challenged the law and all will be heard together.

“These are all issues to be looked into. Our concern is misuse of law and no accountability of executive agencies,” the CJI observed.

With PTI inputs
Tags: #Arun Shourie #Chief Justice NV Ramana #Section 124A #Sedition #Supreme Court
first published: Jul 15, 2021 05:49 pm

