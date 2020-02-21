Sedition charges slapped on girl for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans at anti-CAA rally

A woman has been pressed with sedition charges after she raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bengaluru on February 20.

The girl, named Amulya Leona, raised the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan along with ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, reported ANI. The party head rushed towards Leona to snatch the mic as police officers present tried to whisk her away.



#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ

Owaisi immediately took the mic and said, “I condemn the statement. The woman is not associated with us..’

The police have registered a case under the Section 124A (Offence of Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Leona. The judicial magistrate denied her bail. Leona will be kept in judicial custody till February 23.

The police said it will first interrogate Leona before producing her before the court.