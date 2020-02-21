App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sedition charges slapped on girl for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans at anti-CAA rally

Police registered a case under the Section 124A (Offence of Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Leona.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A woman has been pressed with sedition charges after she raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bengaluru on February 20.

The girl, named Amulya Leona, raised the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan along with ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, reported ANI. The party head rushed towards Leona to snatch the mic as police officers present tried to whisk her away.

Owaisi immediately took the mic and said, “I condemn the statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humaare liye Bharat zindabad tha, zindabad rahega.’

 

The police have registered a case under the Section 124A (Offence of Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Leona. The judicial magistrate denied her bail. Leona will be kept in judicial custody till February 23.

The police said it will first interrogate Leona before producing her before the court. 

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #AIMIM #Asaduddin Owaisi #CAA

