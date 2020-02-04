App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sedition charges filed against over 50 people in Mumbai for chanting 'anti-national' slogans

The case was registered by the Azad Maidan police after a video purportedly of Chudawala raising the slogans went viral after the LGBTQ event on February 1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Activist Urvashi Chudawala was booked on February 3 for sedition by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raising "anti-national" slogans in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event held at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, an officer told news agency PTI.

Besides Chudawala, 50 others were also booked under sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Pranay Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

"We have registered an FIR against Chudawala and 50 others. We will call them to (Azad Maidan) police station for further investigation," Ashok said.

Close

The case was registered by the Azad Maidan police after a video purportedly of Chudawala raising the slogans went viral after the LGBTQ event on February 1.

A police official said Chudawala was at the forefront in raising the slogan 'Sharjeel Tere Sapno ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaege (Sharjeel, we will realise your dreams).”

A complaint in this regard was lodged by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya on February 2, he said.

Tweeting the video of a woman raising the slogans at the event, Somaiya had warned of staging a protest if the police failed to register the case against Chudawala and others.

Imam was arrested from Jehanabad, Bihar on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi and in Aligarh.

Imam, a PhD student at the JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, was booked in sedition cases lodged across multiple states for alleged "inflammatory" speeches made during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:44 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Politics

