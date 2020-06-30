App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Security tightened outside Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel after bomb threat call from Pakistan

The Taj Hotel authorities received the call post-midnight at around 12.30 from Karachi, and similar calls were reportedly made to Taj Lands End in Bandra also.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai, which was ravaged during the 26/11 terror attacks, received a bomb threat late on June 29 from unidentified callers in Pakistan.

The caller, who claimed to be a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, had threatened to blow up the hotel.

The hotel authorities received the call post-midnight from Karachi, and similar calls were reportedly made to Taj Lands End in Bandra as well.

Close

An India Today report states that Mumbai Police have already tightened security outside the iconic luxury hotel and nearby areas, even though the hotel is shut for operations at present, due to the coronavirus situation.

The cyber cell is now investigating the call further and trying to trace back the exact location of the call.

Notably, the incident took place on a day the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi was attacked by terrorists. However, a different terror outfit had claimed responsibility for that attack.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #bomb threat #Taj Hotel #terror attack

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.