 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Security in and around the jail premises has been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

Amritpal Singh

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 23: Security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh as pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh will be shifted to a prison in the Upper Assam town from Punjab on Sunday, police said.

Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Singh will be lodged, a senior official told PTI.

"The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and jail security personnel. The security inside the prison has also been tightened," he said.