Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after bomb scare

Security arrangements have been enhanced at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after the Delhi Police received a bomb threat email on August 7, cautioning of an attack by terrorist outfit Al Qaeda Sargana.

After investigation, the threat was considered "non-specific" and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport, ANI reported citing an official statement by the airport.

"However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport," the statement said.

"On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days," it added.

On examination, DIG pointed out that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names and similar details, it said.

The Security Operations Control Centre informed all the concerned agencies and alerted personnel. The Anti-sabotage check was carried at all terminals of the airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling was also intensified.

Delhi Police is asked to check the investigation report and also assess the earlier messages by the same couple along with the source of these e-mails.