MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after bomb scare

The Anti-sabotage check was carried at all terminals of the airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling was also intensified.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Delhi Police is asked to check the investigation report and also assess the earlier messages by the same couple along with the source of these e-mails.(Image: Wikimedia)

Delhi Police is asked to check the investigation report and also assess the earlier messages by the same couple along with the source of these e-mails.(Image: Wikimedia)

Security arrangements have been enhanced at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after the Delhi Police received a bomb threat email on August 7, cautioning of an attack by terrorist outfit Al Qaeda Sargana.

After investigation, the threat was considered "non-specific" and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport, ANI reported citing an official statement by the airport.

"However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport," the statement said.

"On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days," it added.

On examination, DIG pointed out that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names and similar details, it said.

Close

Related stories

The Security Operations Control Centre informed all the concerned agencies and alerted personnel. The Anti-sabotage check was carried at all terminals of the airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling was also intensified.

Delhi Police is asked to check the investigation report and also assess the earlier messages by the same couple along with the source of these e-mails.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: ##IGI. #Bomb scare #Delhi #Delhi Police #India
first published: Aug 8, 2021 01:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.