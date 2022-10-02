English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Security stepped up at Mumbai airport after bomb hoax: Report

    Despite the fact that the warning was a hoax, police claimed, the security at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been stepped up.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 02, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    IndiGo plane (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Security agencies have been put on alert after an email threat about a bomb on an IndiGo flight was received at the Mumbai international airport, news agency ANI reported on October 2.

    "On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045," an official told ANI.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Reportedly, this flight was scheduled to take off from Mumbai and land at Ahmedabad. The email was checked, but according to the Mumbai police, nothing was discovered on the flight.

    The flight was nonetheless delayed. Security organisations are looking into the situation.

    (The story will be updated with further details.)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ahmedabad #bomb #bomb hoax #IndiGo #IndiGo airplane #Mumbai Airport
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 01:50 pm
