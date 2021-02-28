English
Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call

Tamil Nadu police said on Saturday that a call was received at the central railway station claiming that bombs will be placed at Chennai and Kochi.

PTI
February 28, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
Representative Image.

Security has been tightened at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here in wake of a threat call, police said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu police said on Saturday that a call was received at the central railway station claiming that bombs will be placed at Chennai and Kochi airports on March 1, besides the Dr MGR Central Railway station in Chennai. The police and the Central Industrial Security Force

(CISF) have stepped up security at the CIAL following the information regarding the bomb threat, a police officer said.

Security was also beefed up at the Chennai airport.
PTI
TAGS: #bomb threat #India #Kochi Airport
first published: Feb 28, 2021 04:44 pm

