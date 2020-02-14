App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Security scare! Suspicious bag found inside Supreme Court premises

Reports said that there were noises coming from the bag.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a security breach, a suspicious bag was found inside the Supreme Court premises in Delhi on February 14, News18 has alerted.

According to News18, there were noises coming from inside the bag. Later it was identified that the noises were coming from a power bank in the suspicious bag.

The bag has been taken to the Supreme Court Security Officer.

Security personnel were present on the site and dealing with the situation, said the report.

(This is a breaking story. Updates will follow)

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #India #Supreme Court

