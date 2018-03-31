App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 31, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Security, prosperity of people our priority: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said providing security and prosperity to the people is his government's priority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said providing security and prosperity to the people is his government's priority.

He targeted the previous Akhilesh Yadav government saying it had incited riots in the state.

"Law and order situation in the state has improved. Our priority is to provide security and prosperity to the masses," Adityanath said after inaugurating a 10.30-km-long elevated road, touted to be the longest of its kind in the country, connecting UP Gate and Rajnagar Extension here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,147 crore, the six-lane elevated road is supported on 227 pillars.

District magistrate and the vice chairperson of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Ritu Maheswar had said, as per its design, vehicle owners will be allowed to drive at an average speed of 80 km per hour on the road.

After inaugurating the road at Rajnagar extension area, the chief minister took it to travel to Vasundhara.

Samajwadi Party MLC Rakesh Yadav, had "inaugurated" the road on March 16, claiming that the project was started during party's rule in the state. An FIR was lodged against Yadav along with several SP workers.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.