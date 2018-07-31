App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security preparedness top priority of NDA govt: Sitharaman

In an address at the annual Unified Commanders Conference, she also stressed on the need for greater "synergy" among the three services as well as between them and the ministry of defence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today assured the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force that their preparedness to deal with security challenges facing the country would be top priority for the government.

In an address at the annual Unified Commanders Conference, she also stressed on the need for greater "synergy" among the three services as well as between them and the ministry of defence.

The conference, an annual forum top commanders of the three forces, also deliberated on a range of issues including counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, situation along the Sino-India border and developments in India's maritime neighbourhood, officials said.

In a statement, the defence ministry said Sitharaman complimented the services for their performance and achievements in past year and stressed on the need for greater "synergy and jointmanship" among the services.

related news

"She assured the services that preparedness of the services would be a top priority for the government," it said.

The three forces have been pressing the government to expedite procurement of various military platforms and weapons as well as to ensure modernisation of the forces in a time-bound manner.

The ministry said a large number of tri-services issues were deliberated thoroughly and solutions to contemporary challenges were provided to facilitate future plans for an integrated robust defence preparedness.

It said the two-day conference provided a platform for discussions at the apex level on all 'joint issues' among the three Services and the ministry.

It said the conference "enabled stock taking of the previous year and facilitated planning for future".

Navy Chief and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa and Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat also addressed the conference.

It was also was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top officials of the defence ministry.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.