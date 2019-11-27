App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security of Gandhi family not withdrawn but only changed: Amit Shah

Replying to the debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill, he asserted that the BJP does not carry out any action with a vindictive approach and it was the Congress which took many such decisions in the past.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 27 said security of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka has not been withdrawn but changed to 'Z-plus' with ambulance.

"Impression is being created that the SPG Act is amended to withdrew security from the Gandhi family. Security of the Gandhi family has not been withdrawn but changed to 'Z-plus' with advance security liaison and ambulance that will be given across the country," he said.

Close

Shah said when the SPG security cover was withdrawn from former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh, no one uttered a word.

The SPG amendment bill has been brought days after the government decided to withdraw the SPG security of the Gandhi family and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

