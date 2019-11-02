App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security Council will not be discussing Kashmir issue: Council President UK Amb Pierce

"No, we don't have anything scheduled on Kashmir," Pierce said Friday during a press conference here as Britain assumed the monthly Presidency of the 15-nation top organ of the UN.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The UN Security Council will not be discussing the issue of Kashmir this month, Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN and President of the Security Council for November has said, underlining that there are a lot of issues going on in the world.

"No, we don't have anything scheduled on Kashmir," Pierce said Friday during a press conference here as Britain assumed the monthly Presidency of the 15-nation top organ of the UN. She was asked by a Syrian reporter if any meeting or discussion is scheduled on Kashmir during Britain's Presidency of the Council.

Pierce added that "there are a lot of issues going on in the world and each month Presidency picks a few that are not routinely scheduled as part of the rhythm of the Security Council's business.

Close

"We have not picked Kashmir because the Security Council had an opportunity to discuss it recently and we have not been asked by any other Security Council member to schedule a meeting,” Pierce said.

related news

After Pakistan and China sought a meeting on Kashmir, the Security Council had in August held closed consultations to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. China asked for "closed consultations” on the matter after Pakistan, Beijing's closest ally, wrote a letter on the issue to the world body.

The consultations had ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, which an overwhelming majority in the Council stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India has also made it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and ruled out any scope for third party mediation.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Jammu and Kashmir #UNSC

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.