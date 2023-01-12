Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, video shows

A security breach was reported during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Hubbali on January 12, with a man reportedly breaking the security barrier to in an attempt to garland him.

A video, which has been shared by news agencies, shows the person rushing towards the prime minister's convoy with the garland.

The person was intercepted by the the Special Protection Group (SPG) assigned for the security of the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Hubballi, which is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Karnataka government.

This is the 26th edition of the festival, and will be held from January 12-16. The five-day event will witness the participation of over 7,500 delegates, from across 28 states and eight Union territories.

The incident of man reportedly breaking the security barrier during Modi's roadshow in Hubballi comes around a year after a security breach was reported during the prime minister's visit to Punjab.

On January 5, 2022, Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover close to Ferozepur in Punjab due to a blockage by a group of protesters. A committee was assigned by the Supreme Court to probe the security breach.