Security beefed up at vital locations in Jammu & Kashmir days after terror attack

Inspector-General of Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar has directed authorities to step up security in all vital locations in Jammu and Kashmir after a terrorist attack on February 19 killed two police personnel in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla.

IG Kashmir has directed increased security deployment at all significant locations, ANI reported, citing sources.

The IG has asked police to deploy snipers on high-rise buildings and relocate permanent bunkers. Additionally, anti-terrorists operations will also be enhanced.

IG Vijay Kumar also called for enhancing surveillance of all vital establishments and strengthening the security grid to thwart attempts to disturb peace in the city.

As per a PTI report, Kumar chaired a detailed security review meeting at the police control room on February 20.

The participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective areas to thwart such attacks and other challenges faced at the ground level, a spokesman said.

The IGP Kashmir was also briefed about the detailed security measures put in place for the maintenance of peace and security, especially for tourists who are expected to visit the Valley in large numbers in the coming summer season, he added.

The IGP also asked officers to establish round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations as well as surprise (flash) nakas, conduct surprise limited cordon and search operations in crowded places and place cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such attacks.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said the preliminary investigation on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence indicates the involvement of two terrorists in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on February 19.

One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local terrorist, and another as a foreign terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the terrorists.