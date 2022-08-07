English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Security beefed up at Kolkata's Indian Museum after shooting

    The firing incident took place at the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) barrack at the Indian Museum situated near Esplanade.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Security was heightened at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday after a CISF personnel killed a colleague and injured an assistant commandant of the force in indiscriminate firing.

    CISF head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra, who fired around 15 rounds from an automatic rifle on Saturday evening, was arrested, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

    An official at the state-run SSKM Hospital said that the injured assistant commandant of CISF, who suffered a bullet wound in one hand, was in a stable condition. Security arrangements at the Indian Museum, the oldest and largest in the country, were increased following the incident, officials said.

    Mishra has alleged that he was subjected to "harassment" by a superior for over two months, which led him to resort to the indiscriminate firing that killed one CISF personnel and injured another.

    The firing incident took place at the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) barrack at the Indian Museum situated near Esplanade. CISF has been in charge of security at the museum since December, 2019.

    Close
    In June, a city police constable had fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata before shooting himself dead. A woman travelling pillion on a two-wheeler died after being hit in the firing.
    PTI
    Tags: #CISF #kolkata museum shooting #security
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 11:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.