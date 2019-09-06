App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Mumbai

PMModi is scheduled to perform the 'bhoomipujan' for the new Metro rail lines 10, 11, 12 and for Metro Bhavan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai police on September 6 beefed up security in the metropolis ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Saturday, a senior official said.

Modi is scheduled to perform the 'bhoomipujan' for the new Metro rail lines 10, 11, 12 and for Metro Bhavan.

He will also inaugurate the newly-made first Metro coach, the Bandongri Metro station (Kandivli East) and release the Brand Vision Document for Maha Mumbai Metro at a function at the Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

Modi will then leave for his public engagements in Aurangabad and Nagpur.

The official said police personnel will be deployed near the event venue at BKC. The Crime Branch officials will also keep a close tab on the event, he added.

Officials from Special Protection Group, Special Protection Unit, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and traffic police would be deployed for the event, he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey said, "For the general public, there is no diversion of traffic on any road in BKC. No roads have been closed and traffic movement will be as usual ahead of the PM's Mumbai visit."

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Narendra Modi

