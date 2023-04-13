 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Securitisation of Samruddhi Expressway's rights will fetch Maharashtra Rs 50,000 crore, says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

The 701-kilometre six-lane corridor, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 55,000 crore, passes through 10 districts and the 520-kilometre Nagpur to Shirdi stretch was inaugurated in December last year.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was around Rs 34 lakh crore and was heading towards the Rs 40 lakh crore mark.

Maharashtra will earn Rs 50,000 crore from the securitisation of rights of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which can be loosely termed as a sale, and it will ease the financial burden on the state over its construction, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by Marathi news channel Mumbai Tak, Fadnavis said, ”By securitising the rights, which loosely can be described as sale, Maharashtra government will earn Rs 50,000 crore. With this, the state will be free in the next two years from the debt of constructing the Samruddhi Expressway.”

”It will remove the state’s financial burden and the money raised through securitisation can be used for other issues,” he added. Asked about Maharashtra lagging behind some other states in attracting FDI, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, ”During my tenure as chief minister (between 2014-19), the FDI attracted by Maharashtra was much higher than the following states (combined).”