Secularism implies tolerance for the other religion: Madras HC tells petitioner

"The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," Rai said.

The Madras High Court on August 9 said that India is a secular country, and secularism implies tolerance for other religions.

The court dismissed a petition that sought to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin from heading advisory committees without taking a pledge in front of a Hindu God.

The court also barred the petitioners from filing any PILs for five years without obtaining the previous permission from the concerned Bench, legal news website Bar & Bench reported.

"This country also provides for freedom of expression to its citizens which in turn implies lending a year to the other point of view. Even the Constitution permits the oath of office to be taken either in the name of God or in the name of the Constitution," the court said as quoted by the website.

"It does not appear that any religion preaches narrow-mindedness or requires followers of another faith to be hurt or injured. The sentiment expressed in the petition cannot be appreciated in this day and age."

The court also said that there are times when prejudice and vendetta must be set aside, particularly when it comes to practicing religion.

