MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Secularism implies tolerance for the other religion: Madras HC tells petitioner

The court dismissed a petition that sought to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin from heading advisory committees without taking a pledge in front of a Hindu God.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

"The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," Rai said.

The Madras High Court on August 9 said that India is a secular country, and secularism implies tolerance for other religions.

The court dismissed a petition that sought to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin from heading advisory committees without taking a pledge in front of a Hindu God.

The court also barred the petitioners from filing any PILs for five years without obtaining the previous permission from the concerned Bench, legal news website Bar & Bench reported.

"This country also provides for freedom of expression to its citizens which in turn implies lending a year to the other point of view. Even the Constitution permits the oath of office to be taken either in the name of God or in the name of the Constitution," the court said as quoted by the website.

"It does not appear that any religion preaches narrow-mindedness or requires followers of another faith to be hurt or injured. The sentiment expressed in the petition cannot be appreciated in this day and age."

Close

The court also said that there are times when prejudice and vendetta must be set aside, particularly when it comes to practicing religion.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #MK Stalin #Tamil Nadu
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:30 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.