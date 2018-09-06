Section 377 verdict LIVE: Supreme Court judgement on plea challenging constitutional validity shortly

When was the petition first filed in court?

Naz Foundation had first filed the petition in Delhi High Court in 2009 before a two-judge panel. In the July 2009 landmark verdict, Justice Shah and Justice S Muralidhar had struck down Section 377 of the IPC saying they were violative of Articles 21, 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution.

The high court had clarified that the section will be invoked only in cases of non-consensual sex and sex with a minor (below 18 years of age).

The judgment had read, “We hold that sexual orientation is a ground analogous to sex, and that discrimination on sexual orientation is not permitted under Article 15.”