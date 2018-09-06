Section 377 verdict LIVE: Supreme Court judgement on plea challenging constitutional validity shortly

Live now
Sep 06, 2018
All of the four judges who will be delivering the verdict, have concurring opinions, reports suggest.
The stage is set for the verdict. CJI Misra and Justices Chandrachud, Nariman and Malhotra are expected to deliver the verdict. Justice Khanwilkar has reportedly not penned a judgement.
The five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce the judgement on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of section 377. The section criminalises consensual homosexual acts between adults.
The petitioners in this case are Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, journalist Sunil Mehra, restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, businesswoman Ayesha Kapur and hotel chain co-founder Aman Nath.
The verdict has been delayed from 10.30 am to 11.15 am. This is because of the full court reference in memory of two senior advocates, Late Dr GC Bharuka and Late VA Mohta.
When was the petition first filed in court?
Naz Foundation had first filed the petition in Delhi High Court in 2009 before a two-judge panel. In the July 2009 landmark verdict, Justice Shah and Justice S Muralidhar had struck down Section 377 of the IPC saying they were violative of Articles 21, 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution.
The high court had clarified that the section will be invoked only in cases of non-consensual sex and sex with a minor (below 18 years of age).
The judgment had read, “We hold that sexual orientation is a ground analogous to sex, and that discrimination on sexual orientation is not permitted under Article 15.”
Section 377 persecutes sexual minorities in India: Report
A report by The Humsafar Trust, a petitioner in the ongoing case, shows that sexual minorities continue to face egregious human rights violations.
The report, which aims to study human rights violations and allied discrimination on sexual minorities, have collated data from media reports as well as 17 Community Based Organisations or CBOs from across India and includes the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, etc.
The plea to quash the section 377 of the IPC has risen from the grave and made its way back to the Supreme Court yet again after being thrown out in 2013.
Four judges to write verdict
Four judges on the five-judge constitution bench will be writing the judgement, reports suggest.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, Rohinton Nariman and Indu Malhotra will write the judgement. Only Justice Ajay Khanwilkar has reportedly not penned a judgement.
Section 377 of the IPC refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.
This 2009 judgement of the Delhi High Court was overturned in 2013 by the Supreme Court which had also dismissed a review plea.
It had in 2013 restored the criminality of the sexual relationship between persons of the same sex, after the high court' had decriminalised it in 2009.
Bench not to go into curative petitions
The bench has already made it clear that it will not be going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on fresh writ petitions in the matter.
The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, later left to the 'wisdom of the court' the issue of legality of section 377 with regard to the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults.
Bench headed by outgoing CJI to deliver verdict
On July 17, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict after hearing the stakeholders, including gay rights activists.
Supreme Court to rule on constitutional validity of section 377
The Supreme Court of India will today pronounce its much-awaited verdict on a number of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The section criminalises consensual gay sex.