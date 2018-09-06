Section 377 verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to rule on pleas challenging constitutional validity

Live now
Sep 06, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Bench not to go into curative petitions
Bench headed by outgoing CJI to deliver verdict
Supreme Court to rule on constitutional validity of section 377
This 2009 judgement of the Delhi High Court was overturned in 2013 by the Supreme Court which had also dismissed a review plea.
It had in 2013 restored the criminality of the sexual relationship between persons of the same sex, after the high court' had decriminalised it in 2009.
The bench has already made it clear that it will not be going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on fresh writ petitions in the matter.
The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, later left to the 'wisdom of the court' the issue of legality of section 377 with regard to the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults.
On July 17, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict after hearing the stakeholders, including gay rights activists.
The Supreme Court of India will today pronounce its much-awaited verdict on a number of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The section criminalises consensual gay sex.