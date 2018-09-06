App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 06, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Section 377 verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to rule on pleas challenging constitutional validity

Live updates of the Supreme Court verdict on petitions challenging constitutional validity of section 377

highlights

  • Sep 06, 08:13 AM (IST)

    This 2009 judgement of the Delhi High Court was overturned in 2013 by the Supreme Court which had also dismissed a review plea.

    It had in 2013 restored the criminality of the sexual relationship between persons of the same sex, after the high court' had decriminalised it in 2009.

  • Sep 06, 07:47 AM (IST)

    Bench not to go into curative petitions

    The bench has already made it clear that it will not be going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on fresh writ petitions in the matter.

  • Sep 06, 07:45 AM (IST)

    The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, later left to the 'wisdom of the court' the issue of legality of section 377 with regard to the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults.

  • Sep 06, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Bench headed by outgoing CJI to deliver verdict

    On July 17, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict after hearing the stakeholders, including gay rights activists.

  • Sep 06, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Supreme Court to rule on constitutional validity of section 377

    The Supreme Court of India will today pronounce its much-awaited verdict on a number of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    The section criminalises consensual gay sex.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.