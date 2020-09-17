Section 144 extended in Mumbai: Here’s what is allowed, exempted and banned

Amid a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases in the Maximum City, the Mumbai Police on September 17 extended Section 144 in the city, though it has clarified that no fresh restrictions have been imposed.

"There is no fresh lockdown/imposed by the Mumbai Police. Orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have to be renewed periodically as per law, and this was done routinely on September 17. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines as per state government orders continue to remain in effect," the police said in a statement.

But what does this essentially mean for movement and transport? The order states that all movement of one or more persons in the city for non-essential activities is prohibited, except for the activities which have been mentioned in the order, and those exempted by Maharashtra government's Unlock guidelines released for September.

Apart from emergency duties and government or semi-government agencies and their officials on duty, other services exempted from the restrictions include:

>> Food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration and grocery stores.

>> Hospital, medicine, pharma and related establishments, pathology laboratories, medical nursing colleges;

>> Telephone and internet services.

>> Electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related.

>> Banking, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions.

>> IT and IT enabled services and data centres.

>> Media

>> Ports

>> Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities.

>> e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items and materials.

>> Drinking water supply and maintenance.

>> Godowns and warehousing related to all of the above.

>> Trucks/tempos carrying goods and manpower related to the above services.

>> All non-essential shops will be allowed to operate as per pre-local guidelines, liquor stores will continue to operate.

>> Hotels and lodges can operate at 100 percent capacity, separate standard operating procedures (SoPs) will be issued.

>> All government offices -- Group A and B officers -- to work at 100 percent strength across the state.

>> Other government staff will operate at 30 percent strength in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and with 50 percent strength in the rest of the state.

>> No restriction of inter-district movement of people and goods, no special permits required.

>> Passenger movement by mini-bus, private buses, and other operators will be allowed.

>> Taxis and four-wheelers can run with one driver and three passengers, auto-rickshaw with two passengers and two-wheelers allowed with a pillion rider with a mask and helmet.

>> The state has placed metro rail operations in the prohibited category.

>> All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious events will remain prohibited.

>> Schools, colleges, coaching institutes to remain close till September 30.

