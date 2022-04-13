 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Secretary Gina Raimondo, EAM Jaishankar meet to discuss US-India commercial ties

PTI
Apr 13, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

During the meeting, Raimondo expressed interest in continued engagement with India as the United States moves toward the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the Department of Commerce said in a media release.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met to discuss the bilateral commercial relationship.

During the meeting, Raimondo expressed interest in continued engagement with India as the United States moves toward the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the Department of Commerce said in a media release.

"She also shared updates on the US-India CEO Forum, which is an important mechanism for the United States and India to deepen commercial ties and reduce barriers to trade," it said.

PTI
TAGS: #Gina Raimondo #Jaishankar #World News
first published: Apr 13, 2022 07:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.