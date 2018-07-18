App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Secondary aluminium industry players urge government to remove duty on scrap import

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) wants the duty to be raised to 10 percent, a move which will take away jobs of thousands of people working in the downstream and ancillary industry, Metal Recycling Association of India (MRAI) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Secondary aluminium industry body MRAI today urged the government to bring basic customs duty on import of aluminium scarp to zero from 2.5 percent at present. The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) wants the duty to be raised to 10 percent, a move which will take away jobs of thousands of people working in the downstream and ancillary industry, Metal Recycling Association of India (MRAI) said in a statement.

"We are surprised to see that even after knowing this, a delegation of the (aluminium) association met Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek recently and requested to increase the duty to 10 percent," MRAI President Sanjay Mehta said in the statement.

A hike in duty would restrict the availability of scrap for recycled aluminium for more than 5,000 units in the country, he said.

AAI does not represent the entire stakeholders of the aluminium industry in the country, he said, adding that it only represents the primary producers of the sector and more than 50 percent stakeholders are in the secondary aluminium recycling sectors, closely associated with MRAI.

related news

The increase of duty will have an adverse affect on small and medium players of the sector, who make products such as alloys by recycling, as it will shoot up their input cost, Dr Kishore Rajpurohit, Executive Committee Member, MRAI, said.

Hence, we request the government to save the small and medium players. Instead of raising the duty, it should abolish it and bring it down to zero, he said.

The association further said that primary aluminium is used in electrical, foils, powder and extrusion, whereas the aluminium scrap is mainly used in alloy ingots, castings which are further used in the automobiles industry and Deox which are used in steel plant for deoxidation.

"Primary producers fix the price of their product by adding the customs duty also to their basic value. Their only intention for increase of custom duty is to get more price from the Indian downstream industry," Mehta said.

Also, they are trying to create monopoly in country by restricting the imports of aluminium scrap by increasing the customs duty, he added.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.