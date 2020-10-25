Second VVIP aircraft for PM, President arrives in India

The country's second Boeing-777 VVIP's aircraft, Air India One, arrived at the Delhi airport from the US on October 25.

The aircraft will be used exclusively by the Prime Minister, President, and Vice President, and is customised for VVIP travel.

The plane contains an advance communication system which allows audio and video communication in mid-air without being hacked, ANI reported.

The total cost of purchasing and retrofitting the two aircraft is estimated at around Rs 8,400 crore, according to a report by The Times of India.

The first VVIP jet had arrived on October 1. The two planes were a part of Air India's commercial fleet in 2018, and were then sent back to Boeing for retrofitting for VVIP travel, the report added.

The planes will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force pilots (IAF), not Air India, officials said as quoted by the paper.

The aircraft will contain missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

In February 2019, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency had agreed to sell two missile defence systems to India for $190 million.