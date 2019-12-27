App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Second Tejas Express between Mumbai-Ahmedabad to hit tracks on January 17

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be the second private train in the country, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

A new Tejas Express train will be introduced between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from January 17, 2020, the Western Railway said on December 27.

Regular runs of the train will start from January 19.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be the second private train in the country, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The first such private train is operational on Delhi- Lucknow route.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of the Western Railway, said the train will offer world-class comfort and facilities.

" The fully air-conditioned Tejas has several modern features like sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seats," he said.

The train will run six days a week, barring Thursday. It will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.

The train will depart from Ahmedabad at 6:40 am and arrive in Mumbai at 1.10 pm. From Mumbai Central it will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm.

During the inaugural run, it will depart from Ahmedabad at 9.30 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 4 pm. During the return journey it will depart at 5.15 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 11.30pm.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Tejas Express #Western Railway

