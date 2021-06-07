Second Tamil Nadu sero survey reveals COVID-19 antibodies in 23% population

Representative image

The results of the second serosurvey conducted by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in April 2021 are out and it has revealed that 23 percent of the population had antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

This was an eight percent decline from the results of the previous serosurvey conducted in October-November 2020, which revealed 31 percent seroprevalence in the population. This, the department officials said, could be the result of the timing when the 2021 serosurvey was conducted in Tamil Nadu, as antibodies had started weakening and new variants had started emerging.

The latest Tamil Nadu serosurvey was conducted under the supervision of Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director, Public Health and Preventive Medicine. The seroprevalence survey involved 765 clusters; 30 people from each cluster were chosen at random to carry out the study to understand COVID-19 spread in the state.

As per the Tamil Nadu Public Health Department’s report, samples of 22,904 people from various districts except Chennai were taken and there was seroprevalence or COVID-19 antibodies present in 5,316 of them, reported the Indian Express.

Tiruvallur district was found to have the highest seroprevalence at 49 percent, while Nagapattinam had the lowest COVID-19 antibody presence at 9 percent. The other districts with high seroprevalence were Chengalpattu at 43 percent and Kancheepuram at 38 percent.

The next (third) seroprevalence survey will be conducted in Tamil Nadu in July-August, 2021.