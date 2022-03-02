Second Indian student dies in Ukraine, suffers fatal stroke

Representative image/PTI

An Indian student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in the war-hit Ukraine on March 2 after suffering from a stroke, reports said.

The deceased's identity was revealed as Chandan Jindal, a 22-year-old belonging to the Barnala district in Punjab, the Hindustan Times reported, adding that he was enrolled for education at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

Jindal's demise is not being linked to the military conflict, as he was reportedly hospitalised over the past few days, after being hit by an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last at the Emergency Hospital of Vinnytsia earlier today, the reports said.

The news comes a day after an Indian student died in military shelling in Kharkiv, where the Russian forces launched an offensive on March 1. The deceased was identified as Naveen SG, a 22-year-old student from Karnataka's Haveri district.

This was the first casualty to be reported among Indian students -- who numbered around 18,000 in Ukraine before the start of the conflict.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the bereaved family that the government would take all possible steps to bring back the deceased's body.

Around 20,000 Indian nationals were living in Ukraine just before the start of the war, and nearly 60 percent among them have left the country since the issuance of the first advisory on February 15, the government said on March 1.

"Of the remaining 40 percent, roughly half remain in conflict zone in Kharkiv, Sumy area and the other half have either reached the western borders of Ukraine or are heading towards the western part of Ukraine - they are generally out of conflict areas," Foreign Secretary HS Shringla said.

In the capital Kyiv, which is emerging as a war zone after being targeted with Russian bombardments, no Indian is left at this moment, he claimed.

Notably, the Indian government has sent four senior Union ministers - Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh - to the countries neighbouring Ukraine to monitor the evacuation operations.

Scindia is overseeing the evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova, while Rijiju is in Slovakia, whereas, Puri has gone to Hungary and Singh is in Poland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 27, expressed his concern for the thousands of Indian students who are stranded in the country. On February 28, Modi also spoke to Eduard Heger, the Prime Minister of neighbouring Slovak, to discuss the evacuation of Indians.

A section of the Opposition, however, has accused the government of taking insufficient measures to rescue the stranded Indian nationals. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the government to "urgently share the detailed evacuation plan".