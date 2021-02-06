Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 13 for those who took jab on Day 1

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive began three weeks ago on January 16. (Representative Image)

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to the beneficiaries who took the jab on the first day of the inoculation drive from February 13 onwards, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on February 6.

Bhushan announced the date while reviewing the status and progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive - which began three weeks ago on January 16- with health secretaries and NHM MDs of states and Union territories, through video conference.

Elaborating on the global landmarks crossed by India, he underlined that India is the fastest country to reach the 5 million mark in COVID-19 vaccination in just 21 days.

While he congratulated states for the performance so far, he urged them to exponentially increase the pace of the vaccination drive.

While 12 states and Union territories achieved 60 percent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, they were all advised to "improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries", said a government statement.

The statement also elaborated on the mop-up rounds of vaccination that each state must ensure.

"Every State/UT must schedule all healthcare workers for vaccination at least once before February 20, 2021, and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them. Similarly, all front-line workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once before March 6, 2021, and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them," the statement said.