Second dose COVID-19 vaccine for 100% adult population in Himachal Pradesh by next week

Himachal Pradesh is likely to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible adult population with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by next week, state Health Secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh is close to administering the second dose of its vaccination to 90 per cent of the population as on date, he told PTI.

"We have set up a target for ourselves to accomplish complete saturation of vaccination in the next seven days," he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to visit Bilaspur to participate in a function in this regard on December five, he added.

During interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the vaccination programme via video conferencing in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to complete the first dose of vaccination of 100 per cent adult population in the state.

Himachal Pradesh became the first state three months ago to achieve 100 per cent first-dose vaccination of eligible adult population.