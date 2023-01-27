 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Second arrest in Lucknow building collapse

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

In a statement issued, the police said the arrested person was Mohammad Tariq (42), a resident of Meerut district.

Rescue operation underway after a multi-storey building collapsed in Wazir Hasan road, in Lucknow, on January 24 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday made a second arrest in connection with the collapse of a multi-storey building in Lucknow that killed three women and injured several others.

In a statement issued, the police said the arrested person was Mohammad Tariq (42), a resident of Meerut district.

Tariq, along with Nawajish Shahid and Fahad Yazdani, was named in the FIR in connection with the building collapse.

Nawajish Shahid, the son of Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Shahid Manzoor, was arrested on Wednesday.