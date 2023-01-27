English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Second arrest in Lucknow building collapse

    In a statement issued, the police said the arrested person was Mohammad Tariq (42), a resident of Meerut district.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
    Rescue operation underway after a multi-storey building collapsed in Wazir Hasan road, in Lucknow, on January 24 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

    Rescue operation underway after a multi-storey building collapsed in Wazir Hasan road, in Lucknow, on January 24 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

    The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday made a second arrest in connection with the collapse of a multi-storey building in Lucknow that killed three women and injured several others.

    In a statement issued, the police said the arrested person was Mohammad Tariq (42), a resident of Meerut district.

    Tariq, along with Nawajish Shahid and Fahad Yazdani, was named in the FIR in connection with the building collapse.

    Nawajish Shahid, the son of Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Shahid Manzoor, was arrested on Wednesday.