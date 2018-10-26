SEBI's top brass divided over buying artificial intelligence platform: Report

Top officials at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are divided over the regulator's plan to buy IBM Watson, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform aimed at boosting its surveillance systems, The Economic Times reported.

Supporters of SEBI's move claim that AI system will be crucial as market frauds become more sophisticated, while the others argue that the software is expensive and may not help in detecting complex violations such as insider trading and front running, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told the paper.

The software costs around Rs 60 crore including periodic servicing and training sessions conducted by IBM, one of the persons cited above added.

The markets regulator is looking at the pros and cons of buying the artificial intelligence platform and it may take a decision in a month, the report said.

As of now, SEBI detects frauds with the help of tip-offs from whistle-blowers and red flags raised by stock exchanges. Nearly 90 percent of the 40 insider trading cases in the last three years were detected through alarms raised by exchanges or tip-offs, the person told the paper.

In developed markets, however, regulators use AI-equipped technologies such as IBM Watson to aid their investigations.

The Indian stock market has been growing over the past decade. Therefore, the market regulator feels that there is a need to automate its fraud detection systems. It may help SEBI process millions of transactions to spot anomalies and trends.

Experts told the paper that the AI platform designed to detect market frauds would still require human intervention to become effective.

"The efficiency of an artificial intelligence system depends heavily on the amount and nature of data it can access. If the market regulator can integrate the trade data with data coming from the exchanges, the income tax department and the ministry of corporate affairs, it would create an extensive surveillance mechanism," Vivek Iyer, partner of risk assurance, Pwc India told the paper.