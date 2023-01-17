Sebi to reward informants up to Rs 5 lakh for tips on 'fine' defaulters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is in the process of introducing a reward system for informants providing tips that will help it recover fines from elusive offenders, reported The Economic Times.

The matter was deliberated upon and approved during the market regulator's board meeting on December 20, according to the board meeting minutes. Sebi has not yet formally announced the initiative.

The minutes of the board meeting also revealed that the regulator plans to compensate informants under the programme till up to Rs 20 lakh per case or 10 percent of the amount of debt that is recovered, whichever is less.

Additionally, the informants will be qualified for an interim reward of up to Rs 5 lakh. Sebi will also maintain the confidentiality of the informants' identities, said the report.

Data from Sebi shows that there are 446 cases in which the defaulters cannot be located, the companies are shut down, or there is insufficient knowledge about attachable assets. Furthermore, the approximate value of the recovery certificates granted in these situations is $1,939 crore.

“During execution of recovery proceedings, it was observed in certain cases that the amount remains due for various reasons such as insolvency, stay on recovery of dues, the defaulter being untraceable, etc,” Sebi was reported as saying by ET.

“The said policy enables certification of certain matters as DTR (difficult To recover) where dues could not be recovered even after exhausting all the possible steps for recovery.” Every time Sebi makes an order against a party attempting to recover funds or impose fines, it issues a "recovery certificate." Based on this, Sebi authorities notify banks, stock exchanges, and depositories to start the recovery process, said the report. It has still issued these recovery certificates in a number of instances where it has been unable to collect the penalty. This can be because the alleged perpetrator is untraceable or declares bankruptcy. A stay order on the recovery has occasionally been given by different courts. If the stay lasts for a considerable amount of time, Sebi also classifies these fees as DTR. The regulator seeks to compensate these informants out of the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), a fund that Sebi manages to carry out different investor protection and awareness-raising initiatives.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE