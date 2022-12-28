 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST

In a consultation paper, Sebi said that regulations for index providers should prescribe provisions to ensure inter-alia, eligibility criterion, compliance, disclosures, periodic audits, and penal action in case of non-compliance/ incorrect disclosures.

Representative image

Markets watchdog Sebi on Wednesday proposed putting in place an elaborate regulatory framework for index providers as part of efforts to enhance transparency as well as accountability in governance and administration of the indices in the Indian securities market.

In a consultation paper, Sebi said that regulations for index providers should prescribe provisions to ensure inter-alia, eligibility criterion, compliance, disclosures, periodic audits, and penal action in case of non-compliance/ incorrect disclosures.

"The proposed regulation shall be applicable to index providers (both domestic and foreign) if the users of the index/products based on the index are located in India," it said.

According to the regulator, the index provider should be a legal entity incorporated under the Companies Act in the country of origin, and independent professionals -- individual or group of persons -- providing index/benchmark services should be considered ineligible.

Among other requirements, an index provider should have a minimum net worth of Rs 25 crore.

An index provider should have a track record of a minimum of five years of index administration. Alternatively, any entity may be eligible for registration as an index provider, provided it has in employment at least two persons with each having minimum of five years of experience to conduct the operations and business of the index provider.