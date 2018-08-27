Sebi orders release of bank, demat accounts of 2 entities

Market regulator Sebi has ordered the release of bank and demat accounts of two entities after recovering dues of Rs 27.38 lakh in two separate matters.

In March 2017, Sebi had directed the banks, depositories NSDL and CDSL and mutual funds to attach the bank and demat accounts of Dulron Procon Private Ltd along with other entities in the matter of Bank of Rajashthan Ltd to recover Rs 14.93 lakh.

In another case, the regulator had passed an attachment order in 2014 against Mangiram Sharma to recover Rs 10.41 lakh in the case of Adani Exports Ltd.

The attachment orders were passed against the two entities after they failed to pay the fine imposed on them by the regulator.

As per two separate orders dated August 23, Sebi has recovered Rs 15.53 lakh in the matter of Bank of Rajashthan Ltd Technologies (India) and Rs 11.85 lakh in the matter of Adani Exports.

Sebi said the banks, depositories NSDL and CDSL and mutual funds "are hereby directed to release the bank/ demat accounts/ lockers, etc" of the entities.